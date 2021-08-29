Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Sells $2,406,330.84 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $2,406,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,990,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $154.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.38. The company has a market cap of $96.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Airbnb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Airbnb by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.06.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.