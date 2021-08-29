Insider Selling: GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $2,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 629,015 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,243.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoPro alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,000.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 358.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 87.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.