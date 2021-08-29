Insider Selling: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Vice Chairman Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Europe began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,840,000 after acquiring an additional 246,460 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 639,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 713,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

