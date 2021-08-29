Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sells $996,253.44 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $996,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
LSCC stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $61.61. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.
Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
