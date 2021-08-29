Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sells $996,253.44 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $996,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LSCC stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $61.61. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,933,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,622,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after buying an additional 810,189 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.