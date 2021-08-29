Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells 34,691 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,097.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $55.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.79. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Progyny by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.