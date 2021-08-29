Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells 801 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $29,885.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Brian Richard Hole sold 3,625 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $137,097.50.

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.10 million, a PE ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 1.25. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 52.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

