Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.750-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.01 billion-$9.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $101.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.30.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $869,140. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insight Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Insight Enterprises worth $13,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.