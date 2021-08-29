Intega Group Limited (ASX:ITG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

Intega Group Limited (ASX:ITG) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Intega Group Company Profile
