Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Short Interest Update

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the July 29th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 31.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $14.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.26. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. Equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.84.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.