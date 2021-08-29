InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 1st (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners’ (NASDAQ:IPVIU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 1st. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

IPVIU stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.