Intrust Bank NA Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in 3M were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 12.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 42,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of 3M by 19.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.05. 2,146,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,510. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

