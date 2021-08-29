Intrust Bank NA Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $525,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in The Boeing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $5.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,684,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,793,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.61. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

