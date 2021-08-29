Intrust Bank NA Raises Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in National Grid were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,750,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,725,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in National Grid by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,509 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,791,000 after purchasing an additional 101,156 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in National Grid by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in National Grid by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of National Grid stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.66. 250,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,246. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

