Intrust Bank NA Sells 122 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $343.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,513. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

