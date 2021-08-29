Intrust Bank NA Sells 2,267 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 71,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freed Investment Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Freed Investment Group now owns 88,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $452.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,033,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,064. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $438.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $452.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

