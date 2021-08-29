Intrust Bank NA Sells 29,071 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,071 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $52.47. 5,045,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,468,255. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

