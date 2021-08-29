Intrust Bank NA Sells 647 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,591. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $119.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $3,164,836.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,659,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,510 shares of company stock worth $12,882,047 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

