Intrust Bank NA Trims Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 16.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 11.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPK. Maxim Group upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $557,203 in the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.16. 43,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $132.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

