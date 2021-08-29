Intrust Bank NA Trims Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.40. 2,029,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,044. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $113,345.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,049.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

