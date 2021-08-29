Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $625.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $475.00 to $625.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $547.95.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $565.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 833,367 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.