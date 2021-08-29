Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $416,103.64 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total value of $416,103.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,619.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total value of $3,872,909.04.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $1,036.52 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $633.29 and a 52 week high of $1,061.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $975.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.68.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

