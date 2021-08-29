Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,783.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 671,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 300,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after buying an additional 226,321 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,227,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,134,000.

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56.

