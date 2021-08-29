Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of BSMT opened at $26.26 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $275,000.

