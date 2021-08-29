Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the July 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PEZ traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.59. 7,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,817. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $97.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 93.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $148,000.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

