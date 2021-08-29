Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Stock Position Cut by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:PSJ opened at $154.93 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a twelve month low of $114.63 and a twelve month high of $187.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.75.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

