Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Position Cut by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,361 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX opened at $15.15 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $15.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

