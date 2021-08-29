Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.23

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.23 and last traded at $59.08, with a volume of 769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 463,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

