Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Update

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the July 29th total of 45,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ISTR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.55. 30,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,960. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $234.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Investar will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Investar by 53.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Investar by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Investar by 111.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Investar by 5.0% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.