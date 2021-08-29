Investors Title Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.
Investors Title has raised its dividend payment by 30.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of ITIC stock opened at $190.50 on Friday. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $194.39. The stock has a market cap of $360.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.79.
About Investors Title
Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).
Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.