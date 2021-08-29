Investors Title Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Investors Title has raised its dividend payment by 30.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ITIC stock opened at $190.50 on Friday. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $194.39. The stock has a market cap of $360.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investors Title stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Investors Title worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

