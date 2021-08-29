Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 263 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 54.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 286.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,455,000 after acquiring an additional 869,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 161.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 625,983 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 57.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after acquiring an additional 482,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 17.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,073,000 after acquiring an additional 353,933 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,024 shares of company stock worth $8,681,754. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

CB stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.32. 1,561,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,654. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.35. The firm has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

