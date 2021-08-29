Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in Guardant Health by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $5,829,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Guardant Health by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.35. 629,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,745. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.