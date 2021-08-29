iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,212,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,021,000 after acquiring an additional 133,194 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $648,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $117.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

