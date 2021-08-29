iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Position Boosted by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 2.0% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $11,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,685,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $256,000.

Shares of USRT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,127. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $61.94.

