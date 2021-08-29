iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Park Avenue Securities LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,127,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,526 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 2.5% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $118,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,574,000 after purchasing an additional 206,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,733,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,055,000 after purchasing an additional 257,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,551,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $105.53 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.39.

