iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the July 29th total of 258,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

IGF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.70. 164,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,677. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $47.94.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.4% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 558.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 217,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.