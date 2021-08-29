iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,164,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $445,000. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

