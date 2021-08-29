iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the July 29th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEUS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 206,926.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000.

NASDAQ:IEUS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.77. 47,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,486. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.21. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $73.86.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.