iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Holdings Increased by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 63.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $267.20. 50,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,186. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $186.62 and a 12 month high of $267.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.69.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

