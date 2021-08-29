iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Lifted by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,659.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 21,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $77.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

