iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,440,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,209. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.