iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Trimmed by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,954,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

