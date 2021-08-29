iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.33

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.33 and last traded at $85.32, with a volume of 40891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.41.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $113,807,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1,645.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,471,000 after buying an additional 582,855 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 189.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,471,000 after buying an additional 512,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,434,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,428,000 after buying an additional 261,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,288,000 after buying an additional 257,469 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.