iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Alliance Global Partners

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.40. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 179.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ISUN. TheStreet downgraded shares of iSun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iSun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Get iSun alerts:

Shares of ISUN stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.98. iSun has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 million, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.23.

In related news, insider Michael Paul D’amato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in iSun in the first quarter valued at $2,848,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iSun by 134.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 137,303 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iSun in the second quarter valued at $1,288,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in iSun in the first quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iSun in the first quarter valued at $1,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.