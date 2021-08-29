ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on ITT shares. started coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. ITT has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 132.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.16.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

