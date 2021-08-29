Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

PCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

