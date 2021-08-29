Jensen Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,080,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 84,509 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 4.6% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $613,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.66. 1,126,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,482. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.13. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

