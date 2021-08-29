Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $130.63 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 747,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up about 1.0% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $130,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 465.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,044 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,466 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6,491.5% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 623,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,199,000 after acquiring an additional 614,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.52. 752,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,206. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $514,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,461 shares of company stock worth $4,883,102. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

