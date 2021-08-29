Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Herman Miller worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after buying an additional 123,908 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,695,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLHR. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ MLHR traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $43.48. 419,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,905. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

