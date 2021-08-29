Jensen Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter worth $72,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter worth $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 42.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth $245,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.64. 547,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,303. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.89 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

