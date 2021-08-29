Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Linde by 21.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 8.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Linde by 11.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Linde by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 1.9% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. increased their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $314.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.53.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

